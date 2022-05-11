Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

In March, Reuters reported the social media platform would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion. "While the Board understands these concerns, we believe the request raises important issues and are disappointed by the company's decision to withdraw it," the company's Oversight Board said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it has withdrawn a request for policy guidance from its Oversight Board related to content moderation of posts related to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

"This decision was not made lightly — the PAO (policy advisory opinion) was withdrawn due to ongoing safety and security concerns," the company said https://transparency.fb.com/en-gb/oversight/oversight-board-cases/ukraine-russia-pao in a blogpost. In March, Reuters reported the social media platform would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

"While the Board understands these concerns, we believe the request raises important issues and are disappointed by the company's decision to withdraw it," the company's Oversight Board said. "The importance for the company to defend freedom of expression and human rights has only increased."

Meta said it was setting up a special operations center staffed by experts from across the company, including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, to monitor its platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022