New feature prevents malicious bookings in Google Calendar

Google has introduced a new feature - email verification - to prevent malicious bookings in Calendar. When turned on, the new feature requires guests to verify their email addresses before they schedule an appointment.

If you book an appointment with someone who has turned email verification on, you will need to provide a PIN to verify your email address in order to complete the booking.

"We hope this feature helps ensure you're protected against potentially malicious actors," Google said.

The feature is turned off by default and is sticky, meaning if you turn it on or off, the configuration will be saved for any new appointment scheduling series.

Email verification for appointments in Google Calendar is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting today and it may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. On the other hand, the full rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on May 25, 2022.

The new feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.