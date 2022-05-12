You can now interact with Google Assistant just by looking at the device

Google is rolling out new features to help people interact with their Assistant more naturally - without having to say "Hey Google'' or touching the device. This includes a new 'Look and Talk' feature that lets you chat with the Assistant by simply looking at the screen.

The 'Look and Talk' feature activates when you opt in and both Face Match and Voice Match recognize the user. As far as privacy is concerned, Google says the video from these interactions is processed entirely on-device and it isn't shared with the company or anyone else.

The new Google Assistant feature is rolling out today in the U.S. on Nest Hub Max.

Next up, quick phrases will now be available on Nest Hub Max. It lets you skip saying "Hey Google" for some of your most common daily tasks. You can decide which phrases to enable, and they'll work when Voice Match recognizes it's you.

Additionally, Google is working on new, more powerful speech and language models for a more natural conversation.

"Looking ahead, Assistant will be able to better understand the imperfections of human speech without getting tripped up — including the pauses, "umms" and interruptions — making your interactions feel much closer to a natural conversation," Sissie Hsiao, Vice President, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.