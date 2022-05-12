Left Menu

Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

A week later, he clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the company. Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 03:22 IST
Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe -WSJ

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk's delayed disclosure of his sizable stake in Twitter Inc last month, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-musks-belated-disclosure-of-twitter-stake-triggers-regulators-probes-11652303894?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC and the Tesla Inc top boss did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. On April 4, Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder. A week later, he clinched a $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Separately, the Information earlier reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Musk violated a law that requires companies and people to report certain large transactions to antitrust-enforcement agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022