PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 12:24 IST
Demand environment robust; cos looking to accelerate digital transformation: Roshni Nadar
The demand environment for technology ''continues to be robust'' despite the challenges seen over the last two years, and global clients have a razor-sharp focus on accelerating digital transformation with efficiency, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said on Thursday.

North Asia, Central America, Eastern Europe and Africa are newer geographies for the company, she said, adding ''this is where we plan to grow in the future as new frontier countries, in addition to our existing large geographies and markets''.

''The last two years have been unpredictable, challenging, and yet the demand environment continues to be robust,'' Nadar said at a media briefing.

Citing her interactions with various customers in Europe and the US, Nadar said their utmost priority has been about accelerating digital transformation programmes with efficiencies.

Nadar noted that the majority of the company's ''very steady healthy growth'' has come organically, and that continues to be a focus for the IT services provider.

''...Tuck in acquisitions, specialised acquisitions, which give us certain domain expertise and a certain strength in different business lines is something that we will do, but the focus has been organic growth. ''And that's something that we have demonstrated very well over the last couple of years, and we continue to focus on that as well,'' Nadar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

