Vodafone Idea taps Nokia to modernize transport network to 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:18 IST
Nokia has partnered with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to upgrade the latter's network to 5G for meeting future service capacity and reliability needs. Under this partnership, Vi will deploy Nokia's Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solution to modernize its network.

Commenting on this collaboration, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said, "As we prepare for 5G, we are focussed at forging partnerships with ecosystem players to bring superior quality network and services for consumers and enterprises. Collaborating with Nokia allows us to use the latest technology solutions to modernize our networks and provide the best possible quality to our subscribers."

With the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), Vi will be able to cost-effectively and sustainably enhance network capacity by minimising operational expenditure with reduced power consumption and carbon footprint. The 1830 PSS platforms let Vi deploy services rapidly, reduce network Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and extend network lifecycles.

Nokia's field-proven solution will allow the operator to optimize fiber resources while ensuring 100G capacity with future upgrade capability of the network to 200G and beyond, in the access network.

"Our field-proven 1830 PSS solution will allow Vodafone Idea, to address the growing capacity demand and provide best-in-class network experience to their subscribers while preparing the networks for the 5G era. We are excited to partner with Vodafone Idea in this crucial deployment of Access DWDM and supporting them in their 5G vision to provide an exceptional experience to their subscriber," said Prashant Ramesh Malkani, Head of Vodafone Idea CBT at Nokia.

