Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, Akshaya.io come together; to develop digital assets

Noted retail jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers on Thursday said it has partnered with NFT-Metaverse marketplace provider Akshaya.io, to develop virtual and augmented reality assets for its jewellery designs.

According to Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers managing partner Vummidi Amarendra, the partnership with Akshaya.io would help build digital assets and help customers to own their favourite designs as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As per the agreement, Akshaya.io would also be developing a Metaverse store for Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers to showcase and trade in its jewellery and their original designs as NFTs.

Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and with each other.

A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset using which one can trade across products. It is non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded.

''VBJ is proud to be associated with Akshaya.io World's first phygital platform, founders of which are early-stage adapters of blockchain technology. Their vision makes me believe, together we would create a platform that would provide an unparalleled experience to our most discerning customers'', Amarendra said.

''This association (with Akshaya.io) will help us build digital assets that will make our designs immortal and help our customers own their favour designs for life as NFTs'', he said.

Akshaya.io CEO Ganesh Raju said, ''Web 3.0 is all set to transform utility of internet to unimaginable levels. The new buzz words like Metaverse and NFT, emerging from the digital spectrum will enhance user experience by generations''.

''We are happy to partner with a legendary brand like Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, and we will be creating a platform that will put VBJ along side some of the most prominent brands around the world'', he said.

