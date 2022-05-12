Left Menu

Goa CM welcomes inclusion of Konkani in Google Translate

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:11 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the inclusion of the Konkani language in the Google Translate service.

Google Translate ''instantly translates words, phrases, and web pages between English and over 100 other languages,'' as per the Internet giant's website.

"It is heartening to know that #konkani language has been added in Google Translate.

"It's a remarkable feat for our language. This will help in enhancing global outreach for Konkani-speaking people as well as global access to Konkani language," Sawant wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

He also "thanked and congratulated" all those who worked for making this facility available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

