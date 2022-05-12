Left Menu

IPL SCOREBOARD: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:54 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Ishan Kishan b Daniel Sams 7 Devon Conway lbw b Daniel Sams 0 Moeen Ali c Hrithik Shokeen b Daniel Sams 0 Robin Uthappalbw b Bumrah 1 Ambati Rayudu c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 10 MS Dhoni not out 36 Shivam Dube c Ishan Kishan b Riley Meredith 10 DJ Bravo c Tilak Varma b Kumar Kartikeya 12 Simarjeet Singh lbw b Kumar Kartikeya 2 M Theekshana c Rohit b Ramandeep Singh 0 Mukesh Choudhary run out (Ishan Kishan) 4 Extras: (LB-3,W-12) 15 Total: (all out in 16 Overs) 97 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-5, 4-17, 5-29, 6-39, 7-78, 8-80, 9-81, 10-97 Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-16-3, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-12-1, Riley Meredith 3-0-27-2, Hrithik Shokeen 2-0-12-0, Kumar Kartikeya 3-0-22-2, Ramandeep Singh 1-0-5-1. MORE PTI AH AH

