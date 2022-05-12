Android Auto getting brand new interface, more features

Google has introduced several updates for cars compatible with Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. These include a brand-new look for Android Auto, entertainment options and more.

This summer, Google will roll out a brand-new look for Android Auto, that it says will help you get directions faster, control your media more easily and have more functionality at your fingertips.

Google says the split-screen mode will be standard across all screen types and sizes, allowing users to access the most-used features all in one place - eliminating the need to return to the home screen or scroll through a list of apps.

Next up, in the coming months, you will now be able to quickly message and call your favourite contacts with just one tap and reply to messages by simply selecting a suggested response on the screen.

In addition to YouTube, more video streaming apps including Tubi and Epix Now will soon come to cars with Google built-in. In the future, Google plans to introduce more capabilities including the ability to browse the web directly from your car display and to cast your own content from your phone to your car screen.

"Since it first launched, Android Auto has expanded to support more than 150 million cars across nearly every car brand. Across Android Auto and cars with Google built-in, we're working hard to ensure every drive is a helpful and connected experience," Google wrote in a blog post.