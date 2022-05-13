Best Mid-range Smartphones 2022: Great and Affordable Smartphones - Know Price, Specifications

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Shop for the latest mid-range smartphones on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store with zero down payment and get your products delivered for free. Online shopping on the EMI Store lets you avail of the No Cost EMI option to purchase your favourite gadgets. You can now bring home a premium smartphone with zero down payment and flexible repayment tenors. The global smartphone market has undergone a massive transformation with newer features and attractive pricing over the last decade. It is easy to find a mobile phone with a fancy camera, high-capacity RAM, and enough space to store all your photos, music and even movies. Almost all major brands have launched smartphones in the budget, mid-range, and flagship segments. These days, a mid-range mobile phone offers features that were unheard of even in premium handsets a few years ago. Smartphones by Samsung, Nokia, and OnePlus pack desirable features at affordable prices. However, some emerging brands like OPPO, vivo, realme, and Xiaomi are trying to bring premium features to affordable smartphones. Best Mid-range Smartphones in 2022: vivo Y21T (4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage) • Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset • 6.58-inch IPS LCD Display • Triple rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP • Single selfie camera: 8MP • Operating System: Android 11, Funtouch 12 • Li-Po 5,000 mAh non-removable battery • 18W charger • Price: Rs. 16,490 realme 9 5G (6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage) • 6.5-inch IPS LCD Display • Li-Po 5,000 mAh non-removable battery • 18W charger • Mediatek MT6833P Dimensity 810 chipset • Operating System: Android 11, realme UI 2.0 • Triple rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP • Single selfie camera: 16MP • Price: Rs. 17,829 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage) • Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G chipset • 6.67-inch super AMOLED display • Quad rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP • Single selfie camera: 16MP • Operating System: Android 11, MIUI 12 • Li-Po 5,020 mAh non-removable battery • 33W charger • Price: Rs. 18,999 Samsung Galaxy A52 4G (6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage) • Quad rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP • Single selfie camera: 32MP • Li-Po 4,500 mAh non-removable battery • Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset • 6.5-inch super AMOLED display • 25W charger • Operating System: Android 11, One UI 4.0 • Price: Rs. 23,800 OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage) • Mediatek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 chipset • 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display • Triple rear camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP • Single selfie camera: 32MP • Operating System: Android 11, OxygenOS 11.3 • Li-Po 4,500 mAh non-removable battery • 65W charger • Price: Rs. 29,999 Use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to shop for the best mid-range smartphones in 2022. You can also get your favourite mobile phones in India on No Cost EMI on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Benefits of Purchasing the Best Affordable Smartphones on EMI at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store This summer, shoppers can bring home the best smartphones on the lowest EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. You can also enjoy other benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finser EMI Store, like free home delivery, flexible repayment tenor, a No Cost EMI facility, and zero down payment on select products. Here's how to shop for the best mobile phones at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store: 1. Log in to Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

2. Choose the smartphone model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout. 3. Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address. 4. Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

