Koo’s Co-Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna Recognized among Top 100 Global Tech Changemakers

● Recognized as an innovator impacting the lives of millions, by international nonprofit Rest of World ● Features among Rest of World's 100 most influential tech leaders and innovators worldwide New Delhi (India), May 13: Koo's Co-Founder and CEO, Aprameya Radhakrishna has been recognized amongst Top 100 most influential tech leaders by international non-profit journalism organization Rest of World (RoW). Koo's core value proposition of enabling self-expression in local languages has been recognized as an innovative and disruptive solution to solving a real-world problem, while positively impacting the lives of millions. Koo's Co-Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna has been recognized by RoW as one of the 100 most influential personalities in the world who are building products for the communities they know best while overcoming unique challenges. Koo was built to empower internet users in India - a country where just 10 percent of people speak English - to express themselves in their local languages and discover and interact with their local communities. Koo's Aprameya Radhakrishna is in fact, the only entrepreneur from India to be featured in the 'Culture and Social Media' category in RoW100: Global Tech's Changemakers - which heralds dynamic entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors outside the West, whose outstanding contributions are transforming communities worldwide. Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Koo, said, "We are excited and feel privileged to be recognized among RoW100: Global Tech's Changemakers, which features the most prolific entrepreneurs and visionaries around the world who are shaping the lives of millions through unique, breakthrough solutions. To be recognized by a prestigious organization like Rest of World is truly an honor for us. We found a gap in language-based micro-blogging and built a solution that offers a superior and immersive multi-language experience.

The need for self-expression in local languages is not something unique to India, but a global challenge, since 80% of the world speaks a language other than English. Our solution is globally scalable and relevant to markets across the world. We are focused on bridging the language divide on the open internet, connecting people across linguistic cultures, and taking our product, which is built in India, to the rest of the world." The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, and English. Koo democratizes the voice of Indians by empowering them to share thoughts and express themselves freely in a language of their choice. Among its innovative features, the platform's translation feature enables the real-time translation of a post across a slew of Indian languages, while retaining the sentiment and context of the original text. This enhances the reach and garners greater traction for a user. The Koo App has over 30 million downloads and is actively leveraged by over 7000 people of eminence across politics, sports, media, entertainment, spirituality, and art & culture to connect with their followers in multiple languages.

