Musk says $44-billion Twitter deal on hold
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:22 IST
Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.
"Twitter deals temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he said in a tweet.
Shares of the social media company fell 17% in premarket trading.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
