Vodafone Idea achieves new speed record during ongoing 5G trials in Pune

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has achieved a new speed record during the ongoing 5G trials in Pune, Maharashtra, by demonstrating a peak download speed of 5.92 Gbps.

"Given the growing consumer demand for immersive media and video streaming services, the 5G speeds that we have demonstrated will help us prepare for the mobile broadband speeds and greater network capacity requirements of customers, as we ready for '5G for a Better Tomorrow' in India", said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vi.

The technology milestone was achieved on a single test device using Ericsson Massive MIMO radios, Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G core for Standalone architecture and NR-DC (New Radio-Dual Connectivity) software.

With 5G SA NR-DC software, the operator can deliver latency-sensitive and high-performing applications such as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/ VR) and 8K video streaming as well as innovative new use cases for consumers and enterprises once it deploys 5G on its commercial network, Ericsson said in a statement. on Friday.

Commenting on this milestone, Amarjeet Singh, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Vi at Ericsson, said, "Achieving this technology milestone of 5.92 Gbps download speed by leveraging Ericsson's 5G Standalone NR-DC software and cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core represents a milestone in India's evolution to 5G Standalone with mmWave. Based on our global 5G deployment across 121 live networks, we are confident we can help our customers like Vi seamlessly evolve their network to 5G."