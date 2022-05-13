Veritas Inaugurates New Facility in Balewadi, Pune; Affirming Commitment to the Regional Tech Industry and Recruitment of Local Talent

The state-of-the-art facility welcomes employees to a modern workplace aimed at fostering innovation and talent in Balewadi Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, announced today the inauguration of its new facility in Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra. The company welcomes employees to the new location that stretches over 273,000 square feet with a smart, open-plan layout featuring a host of modern amenities. This facility firmly signifies the company’s commitment to the region’s workforce and the country’s tech industry. Deepak Mohan, Executive Vice President, Products Organisation, Veritas, said, “India is an important strategic location for Veritas and this facility signals the strong vote of confidence we have in the potential and talent offered to us in the region. Veritas was one of the first software companies established in Pune over 25 years ago and has continued to attract the brightest and smartest tech talent from across the country. This new workspace is a critical launchpad that will play a major role in the continued evolution of our market-leading cloud products and provide outstanding customer service to the world’s leading companies who depend on Veritas for their data protection and resiliency needs, especially in light of emerging ransomware and cyber-warfare threats.” The fully functional space - a strategic investment by Veritas - can accommodate over 2,000 employees from cross-operational teams including engineering, technical support, IT, sales operations, finance, HR, and legal, dedicated to serving customers across the globe. With a state-of-the-art modern building equipped with employee-centric infrastructure, the new LEED certified facility caters to the wellbeing, health, and ergonomic comfort of employees. By creating an inviting working environment, Veritas seeks to provide the right space for its highly talented team to drive rich product innovation and demonstrate development expertise. The facility is also designed to host customers and foster close interaction with the engineering teams as they participate in the product-innovation process. Vijay Mhaskar, Vice President of Engineering, India region, and the site leader for the Balewadi facility, Veritas, said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the official opening of our new state-of-the-art modern facility - designed to provide end-to-end research and innovation capabilities to develop world-class technologies. We are glad to throw open the doors to our employees as they further empower our local and global customers to bolster the resiliency of their infrastructure and business applications. The team in Balewadi is foundational to our global business strategy, working on the technology that powers our Autonomous Data Management vision as well as delivering on projects to automate data storage, protection, and management using our NetBackup platform.” Veritas has been a steady partner of India’s IT growth over the past 25 years and is helping customers in their data management strategy to reduce risk, optimize cost, strengthen ransomware resiliency, achieve digital compliance, and manage multi-cloud environments at scale. Since its inception, the Veritas team in India has celebrated a culture of innovation, contributing to more than 500 patents and playing a key role in developing the technology behind Veritas’s flagship products, which are used by 87% of the Fortune Global 500. Lenny Alugas, Executive Vice President Customer Success, Veritas, said, “We are proud to inaugurate our brand-new workspace in a location dubbed India’s second most livable city. As a major centre of learning and home to numerous universities, it’s become a popular location for major IT organizations and tech start-ups. We are firmly established in the community and enjoy strong working relationships with numerous education institutions where we offer training and internship programs to students. Veritas believes in nurturing local talent for the future as we further expand our presence in India.” Candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with Veritas should visit the Veritas Careers Page online. About Veritas Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers - including 87% of the Fortune Global 500 - rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability, and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by our Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for autonomous data management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc. PWR PWR

