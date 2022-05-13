Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Twitter slumps as Musk puts deal on hold

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday at the end of a bumpy week marked by rising concerns over tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth, while Twitter sank after Elon Musk put his deal for the social media company on hold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 233.56 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 31,963.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 33.82 points, or 0.86%, at 3,963.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 185.01 points, or 1.63%, to 11,555.98 at the opening bell.

