NHA organises convention to discuss ways to further strengthen digital health ecosystem

Ways to further strengthen the country's digital health ecosystem were discussed at a convention of technology partners of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) here on Friday.

More than 40 public and private health tech organisations participated in the convention organised by the National Health Authority (NHA), according to a health ministry statement.

Addressing the convention, NHA CEO R S Sharma said the core objective of ABDM is to leverage technology to deliver health services to the remotest areas of the country.

''To address the lack of infrastructure and access to doctors, ABDM envisages all healthcare-related activities to move online. For this, it is imperative that we take up the onboarding of healthcare professionals and health facilities in the national registries of HPR (Healthcare Professionals Registry) and HFR (Health Facilities Registry) being built under ABDM,'' he said.

''The health tech players can bring in innovative solutions with lesser steps to onboard professionals and facilities... They can further train other small players on ABDM onboard process and spread awareness about benefits of registering in HFR/HPR,'' he said.

Dr Sharma also sought inputs from the health tech organisations on how to activate the ecosystem for building digital public goods and expanding the scope of the online reservation system (ORS) patient portal, blood bank and universal immunisation.

The team from ABDM organised a few informative sessions on the scheme updates, upcoming features under ABDM and the challenges faced on the way, the statement said.

The participants shared key learnings and suggestions based on their on-ground experience and deep understanding of the market as well as user behaviour.

The NHA team also felicitated the developers of 40 digital health solutions integrated with ABDM with certificates, the statement said.

Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO and Mission Director of ABDM, said, ''The discussions with the integrators were very fruitful. We received good feedback on the technical issues faced by different HMIS (Health Management Information System), LMIS (Labour Management Information System), health tech, health locker and other solution providers in onboarding of patients as well as doctors.'' ''Their perspective on the practical challenges and suggestions on process improvisations have been duly noted by the ABDM team. We look forward to incorporate these and develop a more robust ecosystem,'' he added.

