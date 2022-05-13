Left Menu

OnePlus Ace speed edition to launch on this date

OnePlus had last month announced the Ace smartphone and now it is getting a new sibling that will likely be a more affordable alternative.

ANI | Shenzhen | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:12 IST
OnePlus Ace speed edition to launch on this date
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

OnePlus had last month announced the Ace smartphone and now it is getting a new sibling that will likely be a more affordable alternative. According to GSM Arena, the new phone will be called OnePlus Ace Speed Edition and will arrive on May 17, as confirmed by the company.

The announcement on Weibo confirmed the launch will be in China, which is no surprise seeing how the Ace is exclusive to its home market. But it might still make it overseas under a new name. No specs about the phone have been revealed yet. One can only assume it will have an LCD, given how the fingerprint scanner is on the side. The images reveal a speaker grille, a USB-C port, a microphone and a 3.5 mm audio jack on the bottom, reported the outlet.

Further, as per GSM Arena, the phone is already certified by TENAA, which revealed a 6.59" screen diagonal and a 2.85GHz CPU, likely part of a Dimensity 8000 chipset. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
3
RPower posts Rs 555 cr loss in March quarter

RPower posts Rs 555 cr loss in March quarter

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022