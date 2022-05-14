ZEE launches technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has announced the launch of its technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE, Amit Goenka, and President – Technology & Data, ZEE, Nitin Mittal, on Friday. The 80,000 sq ft centre will be the company's epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent, according to a ZEE statement. Through the capabilities being built at this centre, the company said it intends to leverage behavioural and derived data to personalise content and delivery, thereby increasing its reach across platforms. ''The centre will build the metaverse network for the Company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms'', the statement said.

