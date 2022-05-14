Left Menu

Motorola's Razr 3 foldable smartphone might have bigger screens

In the past couple of months Motorola's upcoming Razr 3 foldable phone has been a subject of leaks and along with new hardware, the handset will probably offer an overhauled design as well.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:06 IST
Motorola's Razr 3 foldable smartphone might have bigger screens
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the past couple of months Motorola's upcoming Razr 3 foldable phone has been a subject of leaks and along with new hardware, the handset will probably offer an overhauled design as well. However, according to GSM Arena, the same clam shell form factor from the previous generation is still expected.

The outlet reported that the device will have a big screen cover, around the 3.0" mark, which is a decent upgrade over the 2.7" screen found on the Razr 5G. Additionally, the primary, foldable display will grow to 6.7" from 6.2". Unlike its predecessor, the Razr 3 will be running more powerful hardware suitable for a proper flagship phone. At least according to a report from January citing that the phone will sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 120Hz panel, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022