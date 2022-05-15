Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525615849167589380 that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.
"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.
Musk on Friday said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. He added later that he remained committed to the deal.
