Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement.

Updated: 15-05-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 06:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement. The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions on a potential investment in Indonesia's nickel industry and supply of batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials told Reuters.

Representatives from Tesla were in Indonesia last week for meetings regarding a potential battery-related investment, Indonesian officials and two people familiar with the talks have said. Tesla had no immediate comment.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

