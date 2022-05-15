Left Menu

Italian police prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

The Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, it said on Sunday.

The Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, it said on Sunday. During voting operations and contestants' performances, police said it had mitigated several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the hacker group "Killnet" and its affiliate "Legion" .

On May 11, "Killnet" claimed an attack to the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy's upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute (ISS), ANSA news agency reported. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, many Western governments have raised alert levels in anticipation of possible cyber attacks on IT systems and infrastructure.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

