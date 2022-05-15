Google's upcoming Pixel Watch might use 2018's Exynos chip

During this year's Google I/O conference, the company confirmed that it has been working on a smartwatch that will be released within a couple of months. However, the tech giant wasn't very vocal about details and according to GSM Arena sources have learned that the watch will be running on the Exynos 9110 SoC, which is a 2018 chipset based on a 10nm manufacturing process with two Cortex-A53 cores.

A more recent alternative would be the Exynos W920 platform powering the Galaxy Watch4 series. It makes use of a much more efficient 5nm node and has considerably more powerful Cortex-A55 cores, the outlet reported. The question arises that why Google would rely on a older hardware for its 2022 product andthe same sources suggest that all of the development is based on the older chip beacuse the company has been working on the Pixel Watch for a couple of years now. Henc, opting for a newer platform will delay the watch more.

Also, Samsung may not be selling its W920 SoC to third parties just yet and it's unclear when Google will be able to get its hands on the said chip, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

