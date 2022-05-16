Rebel Foods deploying real-time cold chain monitoring system from TagBox

TagBox's AssetLens platform provides real-time monitoring of temperature, door-open and power consumption for cold chain equipment.

BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TagBox has announced that it is providing its AssetLens solution to Rebel Foods, the world's largest internet restaurant company, for real-time temperature, door-open and power consumption monitoring.

The solution comprising of IoT devices like Tag360 sensors to monitor temperature, door-open and energy consumption, TagHub gateways and the AssetLens software platform, will be helping Rebel Foods get complete visibility of the quality of cold chain storage conditions, temperature compliance, and kitchen operational efficiency.

Uday Mahajan, SVP Engineering at Rebel Foods said, ''At Rebel Foods we are committed to providing our customers with a safe, consistent and high quality experience. A critical element of this is maintaining all our SKUs at the correct temperature. This is also mandated by FSSAI, which requires us to monitor and log the temperature of our cold storage equipment once per day. With TagBox, we are able to eliminate this manual process and achieve real time accurate temperature monitoring of our equipment, with automated alerts sent to the kitchen staff and maintenance personnel in the event of any deviations.'' Adarsh Kumar, CEO, TagBox in a statement said, ''All organizations dealing with perishable foods need to be additionally vigilant about the temperature conditions in which raw material and finished goods are being moved and stored. Most organizations do get temperature records from transporters when goods are in transit. However, for kitchens, retail stores or warehouses, companies are still reliant on local staff to monitor temperature of chillers, freezers or cold rooms manually and record it in a register for audit purposes. This method is prone to manual errors, data recording gaps, data loss, or worse, data tampering. Any quality driven organization should be aiming to get automated, central control-tower visibility of every cold chain asset in their portfolio. Rebel Foods has been one such organization and we are excited to deploy our cold storage monitoring system in their kitchens.'' The AssetLens platform has in-built features like live temperature compliance score for all assets in network, real-time alarms for temperature excursions, asset on/off status and abnormal door-open count or duration. Additionally, AssetLens provides various analytics and reporting modules that help identify systemic failure points like above average energy consumption of specific assets, which could be a predictive signal for asset malfunction or store SOP non-compliance like overstocking.

About Tagbox TagBox is working with over 50 organizations across India and APAC to solve problems like product quality & compliance, end to end traceability and operational efficiency in their supply chains. TagBox's provides an integrated product including Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, real-time software, analytics modules and AI based action planning. TagBox is a winner of National Startup Awards in 2021 and IMDA Safesite project 2020.

About Rebel Foods Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world's largest and fastest-growing internet restaurant company, home to brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy's and more. With over 450+ kitchens across 70+ cities, Rebel Foods has developed their full-stack technology - Rebel OS - through which multiple brands are launched and scaled up in a very short period. Through the Rebel Launcher, powered by Rebel OS, the company has launched over 25 brands. Rebel Foods currently operates 45+ brands across 10 countries - India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bangladesh.

