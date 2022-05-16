Oman Air partners with IBS Software to fully digitalise staff travel programme

Gulf-based carrier Oman Air has partnered with IBS Software to fully digitalise its staff travel programme and simplify processes to make it easier for them to manage their personal and corporate travel.

A provider of SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions to aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors, global PE Fund-backed IBS Software caters to a host of clients across geographies, including the US, the UK, Dubai, Singapore, China and Japan.

Oman Air has overhauled its on-premise legacy system with IBS Software's SaaS-based iFly Staff platform to enable self service for its employees to easily manage their travel needs, IBS Software said in a statement.

iFly Staff now handles all of Oman Air's active and retired employee's ID travel, supplementary ticketing, and annual leave ticketing, as well as the staff ticketing of partner companies in catering, handling and cargo.

''It has been a privilege to work with the teams at Oman Air, who are constantly striving to deliver new, innovative services to staff and passengers alike. Fully digitalising processes has allowed them the ability to not only provide superior staff travel functionality and ease of use for users, but also considerably improve the airline's internal operations,'' Vijay Chakravarthy, Vice President and Head of Staff Travel, IBS Software, said.

The company also said that the system, which went live six months ago, has significantly extended usability, allowing users access via any browser or any Android or iOS device, replacing the legacy desktop-only service.

The partnership with IBS Software has transformed the staff's travel experience, simplifying processes to make it far easier to manage their personal and corporate travel, Khalid Al Zadjali, Senior Vice President Digital of Oman Air, said.

The new staff travel system comes as part of Oman Air's ongoing efforts to enhance the benefits and facilities presented to employees, Hilal Al Siyabi, Senior Vice President, People of Oman Air, said.

