North Korea dispatches IT workers to raise funds for nuclear program, U.S. says

North Korea is seeking to raise revenue for it nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs by dispatching IT workers who seek employment around the globe while posing as non-North Korean nationals, the United States said on Monday.

In an advisory issued by the State and Treasury departments and the FBI, the United States said the effort was intended to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions, and it warned of potential reputational and legal risks for companies that hire those workers. "DPRK (North Korean) IT workers provide a critical stream of revenue that helps fund the DPRK regime's highest economic and security priorities, such as its weapons development program," the advisory stated.

"There are thousands of DPRK IT workers both dispatched overseas and located within the DPRK, generating revenue that is remitted back to the North Korean government," it said. "These IT workers take advantage of existing demands for specific IT skills, such as software and mobile application development, to obtain freelance employment contracts from clients around the world, including in North America, Europe, and East Asia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)