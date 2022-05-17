Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites

Iran is working on advanced uranium centrifuges at new underground sites being built near its Natanz nuclear facility, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday.

"Iran is making an effort to complete the manufacturing and installation of 1,000 additional advanced IR6 centrifuges in its nuclear facilities, including new facilities being built at underground sites abutting Natanz," he said in a speech.

