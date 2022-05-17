Russia says it hit U.S. and European arms shipments in western Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that its missiles destroyed the U.S. and European arms shipments in Ukraine's western Lviv region.
It also confirmed an earlier report from Russian-backed separatists that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had laid down their arms and surrendered, of whom 51 were wounded.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
