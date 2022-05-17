Self-Examination, Preventive Screening and Timely Diagnosis Key to Detect Breast Cancer in Nascent Stage

The incidence of cancer continues to escalate in the country, with breast cancer becoming increasingly common among women. Alarmingly, a large section of this patient pool is between 25 - 40 years of age. Leading physicians advocate the importance of self-examination and preventive screenings to timely detect any lumps or irregularities in the breast area at an early stage.

Outlining the benefits of preventive screenings and check-ups, Dr. Garvit Chitkara, Senior Consultant, Breast Surgical Oncology and Oncoplasty, Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care, Mumbai, said, "A majority of patients can benefit if their disease is detected timely. In India, there is a major lack of awareness of the importance of self-breast examination, regular check-ups, etc, which is often the cause of delayed diagnosis and detection of breast cancer in women. It is imperative that women be encouraged to undergo routine check-ups, be aware of advanced diagnostic techniques and not put themselves at risk due to delayed medical intervention." Often patients reach hospitals when their condition has considerably worsened or they are already in advanced stages of cancer, which is often the result of delayed diagnosis.

Speaking on the progressive medical technologies available in the country today, Dr. Sudhakar, Consultant Radiologist, HCG Cancer Hospital, Bangalore, said, "Advanced diagnostic techniques like Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB) technology aids in highly accurate diagnosis as it can accurately sample the smallest of the lesions in the breast that often get missed or are not sampled by core needle biopsy. In addition, VABB also ensures that tissue samples are taken from all parts of the lesion, thus leading to highly accurate diagnosis and early treatment. Women must be aware of such superior technologies and not ignore any worrisome signs that require medical intervention." Often women develop lumps or lesions in their breasts which can be a cause of great worry, though not all lumps are cancerous. Another common issue in younger women is the prevalence of benign lumps called Fibroadenomas, which might feel firm, smooth, rubbery, or hard and have a well-defined shape. Traditionally, these would be removed surgically, causing much distress, and leaving scars, or patients would choose to live with them in anxiety. But VABB also supports the removal of non-cancerous lumps and Fibroadenomas in a minimally-invasive, cosmetic friendly, and day-care procedure. VABB is increasingly becoming the preferred procedure to safely remove such benign lumps. Advanced technologies like VABB are widely used abroad and is now available in India to help women take charge of their health and outsmart breast cancer. Timely detection and treatment are instrumental in reducing the risk of mortality among patients. Women must be aware of such advanced diagnostic techniques and ensure routine check-ups to detect any worrisome conditions timely.

