Nucleus Office Parks Becomes Largest LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance Certified Office Portfolio in India

Nine assets under Nucleus Office Parks have received LEED certifications Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Nucleus Office Parks, the operating platform for Blackstone Real Estate’s wholly owned offices in India, is now the country’s largest office portfolio to have received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications for Existing Buildings v4.1: Operations and Maintenance from the Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI). LEED v4.1 is the latest standard for green building design, construction, operations and performance.

With 13 Grade A commercial spaces, Nucleus Office Parks’ current portfolio spans over 16 million square feet, of which 11.8 million square feet have received the certifications. Six assets including One BKC, One International Centre, One World Centre in Mumbai, Trade Tower and Exora Business Parks in Bangalore, Kosmo One in Chennai have received Platinum LEED certification. Three other assets, including Prima Bay in Mumbai; Concept Tech Park in Gurugram; and Cessna Business Park in Bangalore, have achieved Gold LEED certification.

GBCI is India’s foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is part of the U.S. Green Building Council (‘USGBC’) that provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the LEED green building rating system. LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence and green building leadership that signifies a building reduces carbon emissions, conserves resources, reduces operating costs, prioritises sustainable practices and creates a healthier environment.

Nucleus Office Parks has earned these prestigious certifications on the merit of various green initiatives. Most of the facilities in the portfolio have invested in onsite solar or offsite renewable power. The office parks have significantly reduced the overall energy consumption and carbon emissions, decreased potable water use by over 45%, minimized waste diversion to landfills and implemented measures to enhance the health and well-being of all its occupants.

Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks, said, “We are thrilled to become the largest USGBC LEED Operations and Maintenance certified office portfolio in India and be recognized for our relentless focus on the environment and sustainability. It is a very important milestone in our journey and testifies to our commitment to providing truly world-class buildings for our tenants. We strongly believe in meaningful sustainable growth which serves the interests of not just a company and its stakeholders but also the communities and ecosystems in which we operate.” Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East of GBCI India, said, “Nucleus Office Parks has set a worthy example of how businesses can be successful while being aware of their environmental impact. India is on a path of growth and development. At the same time, it has also made strong climate commitments that need to be fulfilled over the coming decades. These are concurrent goals and can only be achieved when businesses and industries prioritize sustainability. GBCI will continue to work with real estate developers and organisations to ensure sustainability standards are being upheld.” About Nucleus Office Parks Nucleus Office Parks is the operating platform for 100% Blackstone owned offices in India. Nucleus Office Parks’ current portfolio includes of over 16 million square feet of Grade A Commercial spaces spread across Mumbai, Bangalore, NCR, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

