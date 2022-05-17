Left Menu

Samsung to deliver customised chipset for Galaxy S series by 2025

Exciting news coming from Samsung is that the tech giant will reportedly design its own custom chipset for the 2025 Galaxy S-series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:35 IST
Samsung to deliver customised chipset for Galaxy S series by 2025
Samsung (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Exciting news coming from Samsung is that the tech giant will reportedly design its own custom chipset for the 2025 Galaxy S-series. While the Exynos line of chipsets may fill that description, it's not actually custom made for the S-series as Samsung sells some of its in-house chipsets to other smartphone makers like Motorola and Vivo, reports GSM Arena.

The new rumour cited by South Korean publication 'Inews24' and reliable tipster 'IceUniverse' suggest that Samsung officials are unhappy with the backlash the company has to face over the Galaxy S22 series GOS scandal, as well as the insufficient yields and poor thermal management of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. With the ultimate goal of having better-optimized devices, an approach is being discussed that is similar to what Apple is doing with its A-series chipsets. Older Exynos chipsets before 2020 used Samsung custom CPU cores; however, Samsung closed its custom CPU core division in December 2019. It's still unclear if the new chipset will be part of Exynos's range or if Samsung is starting with a new canvas.

It would be a little early to comment on the performance and configuration of Samsung's custom processors. Nevertheless, at this point, Samsung can be said to leave no stones unturned to tweak the Flagship S-series to outperform its other rivals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022