Big CIO Show to convene India's top-notch CIOs at Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Based on the core theme of broadening the horizons of CIO leadership, India's top-notch CIOs are gathering to share best practices and knowledge as they gear up for the next phase of tech-powered growth.

#TresconCIO will convene 250+ CIOs and tech decision makers, who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implement them in their organization.

MUMBAI, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Edition of Big CIO Show & Awards officially supported by NITI Aayog, and led by Intel as Innovation Partner is set to take place on 18 May 2022 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The show will bring together global techpreneurs, thought leaders, experts, and CIOs across industry sectors in India who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their business and personal growth.

It will feature a mix of informative sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions that will provide the attendees with actionable insights into their business strategies.

The show will focus on topics such as the future of digital leadership; data-first, data-anywhere business model; next gen data and AI platforms; data in motion; winning WhatsApp commerce strategy; value proposition of cloud-centric virtual worlds; automation and composable technology; roadmap to a secure and scalable hybrid workforce, and much more.

Notable speakers include: • Dr. Neeta Verma - Director General, National Informatics Centre, Government of India • Anil Menon - Chief Information Officer, Lulu Group, India • Kirti Patil - EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd., India • Rucha Nanavati - Chief Information Officer, Mahindra Group, India • Vikram Chauhan - Head of Enterprise & Government Business, Intel India • Manish Mody - Enterprise Sales Lead - Financial Services Industry, Intel India • Siddhesh Naik - Country Leader, Data, AI & Automation, Technology Sales, IBM India, South Asia • Harshil Turakia - Brand Technical Specialist, IBM technology Sales, IBM India, South Asia • D ipak Nair - CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance • Caesar Peter - Head of Solution Engineering - Asia, Confluent • Pratyush Kukreja - VP & GM – Haptik, India & MEA.

• Vinod Kumar - EVP & CIO, Fino Payments Bank ''The global economy is still far from being back to normal even after the pandemic has receded. With this event, we are empowering stakeholders to usher in business by providing a platform to network, share, discuss and deliberate on latest IT strategies and innovative technology solutions that can help organisations to mitigate the risks caused by pandemic and steer forward with confidence,'' said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The show will also host the 'Big CIO 100 Innovators Awards' and the 'Big CIO 100 Leaders Awards' where industry savants will be honored for their efforts and contributions to the technology eco-space. #TresconCIO will also conduct special contests wherein the winners stand a chance to win gift vouchers. Big CIO Show & Awards is Officially Supported by NITI Aayog and Partnered by: • Innovation Partner – Intel • Premier Platinum Partner – IBM • Platinum Partner – Confluent • Gold Partner – Haptik • Bronze Partners – Darktrace, NeoSOFT, Fortinet, Dista and WebWerks • Exhibitor – Okta/ACPL • Official Print Partner - Business Standard • Official Online News Distribution Partner - Business Wire India About Big CIO Show & Awards Big CIO Show & Awards is a thought-leadership, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CIOs who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implement them in their organizations.

For more information about Big CIO Show, visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cio/india About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, investor connect and consulting services.

For more information about Trescon, visit: https://tresconglobal.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819712/TRESCON_BIG_CIO.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)