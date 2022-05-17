Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher as technology, growth stocks rebound

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher as technology, growth stocks rebound

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as solid retail sales data and a clutch of strong forecasts added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.58 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 32,427.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 43.99 points, or 1.10%, at 4,052.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 242.78 points, or 2.08%, to 11,905.57 at the opening bell.

