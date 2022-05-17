Left Menu

MI opt to bowl against SRH

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:20 IST
MI opt to bowl against SRH
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav replaced Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the MI playing XI.

The Sunrisers have also made a couple of changes. Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank Singh and Afghan pacer Fazal Farooqi replaces Marco Jansen.

It is a must-win game for SRH to stay in play-off contention.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022