SLCM to set up 36 new offices in 16 states this fiscal

Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt Ltd (SLCML) on Wednesday announced its business expansion plan and said it will set up 36 new offices in 16 states in the current fiscal. Currently, the company has four offices in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal. ''The company aims to strengthen its presence pan-India with 36 new offices across 16 states,'' SLCML said in a statement.

These offices ''Krishi Vikas Kendras'' will serve as a connecting thread between the digital application of SLCM and its already present physical network of 9,244 warehouses across India, it added. Farmers, traders, and government bodies will consider the offices as a one-stop solution to avail the entire gamut of services, including warehousing, procurement, and Agri financing, the statement noted.

SLCM said it recently received a patent for its real-time data management methods and it is the only company in India having registered a technology patent in the Agri logistics (warehousing) segment. Capitalizing on the testament of the patent, SLCM Group CEO Sandeep Sabharwal said the company is looking forward to scaling its 'digital initiative' vertical. The company is currently developing a mobile application that will offer all its services on a single platform. ''We are currently working on various other technologies that have the capability to enable the efficient integration of physical infrastructure with digitized enterprises, thereby strengthening the foundation of 'phygital' agriculture supply chain,'' he added. Founded in 2009, SLCM Group offers technology-driven warehousing services, such as scientific storage for agriculture commodities, fumigation, testing and certification and funding against storage receipts in India and Myanmar.

