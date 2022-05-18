Left Menu

Russia to service foreign debt in roubles if other options blocked -finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:49 IST
Russia will service its external debt obligations in roubles if the United States blocks other options, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a forum on Wednesday.

Siluanov said Russia will not call itself in default as it has money to pay its debts.

Washington is considering blocking Russia's ability to pay its U.S. bondholders by allowing a key waiver to expire next week, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday, which could put Moscow closer to default.

