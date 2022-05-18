Russia to service foreign debt in roubles if other options blocked -finance minister
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:49 IST
Russia will service its external debt obligations in roubles if the United States blocks other options, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a forum on Wednesday.
Siluanov said Russia will not call itself in default as it has money to pay its debts.
Washington is considering blocking Russia's ability to pay its U.S. bondholders by allowing a key waiver to expire next week, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday, which could put Moscow closer to default.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Anton Siluanov
- Russia
- Washington
- United
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots
Borrell says EU aims to pass new Russia sanctions at next Foreign Affairs Council meeting
Ukrainian official accuses Russia of crimes
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 11-EU prepares next Russia sanctions including German-backed oil ban