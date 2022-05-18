Microsoft's president says will address cloud computing complaints
- Country:
- Belgium
Microsoft, which had been fined a total of 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust regulators in the previous decade, will address competition complaints about its cloud computing services, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday.
The company will make some changes, marking the first step to allaying the concerns, Smith told a conference organized by think tank Bruegel in Brussels.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud, and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices. ($1 = 0.9518 euros)
