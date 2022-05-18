Left Menu

Microsoft announces changes after cloud computing complaints

So if there's a company that has a data center but wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data center, we're creating more options for them to do so with our software because that's what they've been asking for," he said. Smith said the changes include allowing cloud service providers to offer Windows as a complete desktop operating system, providing longer-term price protection, and revising licensing terms.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 14:34 IST
Microsoft announces changes after cloud computing complaints
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft, which had been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust regulators, will revise its licensing terms and allow cloud service providers to better compete in response to complaints, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday. The company was taking the first step but not the last to address the concerns, Smith told a conference organized by think tank Bruegel in Brussels.

Microsoft wants to listen and act on the complaints, he said. "It really starts by giving more options to European cloud providers. So if there's a company that has a data center but wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data center, we're creating more options for them to do so with our software because that's what they've been asking for," he said.

Smith said the changes include allowing cloud service providers to offer Windows as a complete desktop operating system, providing longer-term price protection, and revising licensing terms. The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud, and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices. ($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022