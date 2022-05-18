Left Menu

Ericsson, Intel launch tech hub to accelerate adoption of Cloud RAN technology

Ericsson and Intel on Tuesday announced the launch of a tech hub in California, USA, to accelerate the adoption of Cloud RAN technology. The new tech hub will focus on improving energy efficiency, time-to-market, network performance, and unlocking new business opportunities.

"Cloud RAN technologies and virtualization have enormous potential to impact networks of the future. Through the Tech Hub, we will accelerate Cloud RAN technology in areas like energy efficiency and performance, while reducing time to market," said Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson.

Based in Ericsson's D-15 facility in Santa Clara, the new facility called Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub is already operational. Its current focus areas include activities in power management and performance planned this year, as well as joint work on Cloud, RAN containerized network function (CNF)* applications on upcoming generations of processing platforms.

The Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub will augment existing R&D work for both companies with multi-year product design efforts, enabling communications service providers to better plan their future roadmaps and offerings, Ericsson said in a media release on Tuesday.

Commenting on this development, Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Network Platforms Group at Intel, said, "The transformation to fully virtualized, cloud-native-based networks brings tremendous innovation and agility, and is now extending to the RAN. The Tech Hub will provide a venue for Ericsson and Intel to extend our collaboration and showcase how a virtualized RAN can deliver greater levels of automation, agility and sustainability."

