TVS Motor rolls outs electric scooter iQube equipped with host of features

TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:03 IST
Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has rolled out its latest electric scooter iQube equipped with a host of features including best-in-class range of 140 kms on a single charge, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company said it has unveiled three variants of the electric scooter which would have a seven inch touchscreen, voice assist, iQube Alexa skillset, music player, fast charging with plug and play, bluetooth connectivity among others.

The variants -- TVS iQube and TVS iQube S would be available at a price of Rs 98,564 and Rs 1,08,690 respectively, on road New Delhi including FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) and state subsidy, the company statement said here while, the top end variant TVS iQube ST's price and booking would be announced later.

TVS iQube series would be available in three variants, 11 colours and three charging options, the company said.

TVS iQube and iQube S bookings are available on the website and also at company dealerships in 33 cities.

The top end variant TVS iQube ST would be available for pre-booking and the company would announce the booking and delivery time soon, it said.

''The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience'', TVS Motor Company managing director Sudarshan Venu said.

''TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than 10 years now and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings'', he said. TVS Motor senior vice president - future mobility, Manu Saxena said the new TVS iQube series packs higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and user interface options.

''Additionally, it is loaded with the new age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience. We have developed the new TVS iQube through our extensive Research and Development and validation process, to further strengthen TVS Motor's quality promise'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

