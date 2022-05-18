TVS Motor launches new iQube e-scooter model

TVS Motor on Wednesday expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of a new iQube model in three variants with a host of features, including multiple charging options.

The iQube (base version) and iQube S come with a price range starting from Rs 98.56 lakh (on-road in Delhi) and Rs 1.11 lakh (on-road in Bengaluru), respectively, Manu Saxena, senior vice president for future mobility at TVS Motor Company, announced at the virtual launch event.

The company did not announce the prices for the top-of-the line variant iQube ST, which offers ''the best-in-class on-road range of 140 km''. The company said that the e-scooter can be booked at an initial amount of Rs 999.

Bookings for iQube and iQube S variants are also open on the company's website from Wednesday with their deliveries available with immediate effect.

Both the scooters are available at the company's outlets in 33 cities, it said, adding that TVS will be adding 52 additional cities in its retail network soon to take the total number to 85 cities pan-India.

''The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalised connected experience. The company has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience,'' said Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor, he said, will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV (Electric Vehicle) with its innovations and advanced technology offerings.

The latest e-scooters will offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7'' TFT touchscreen and clean user interface (UI), voice assistance and TVS iQube Alexa skill set, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry-along charger, among others.

Additional features include vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple bluetooth and cloud connectivity options, 32-litre storage space and others.

''The all new iQube series provides more choice to a large group of customers. It packs a higher range plus multiple charging options and comes with class-leading display and UI options.

''Additionally, it is loaded with the new-age connected features, applications and connected on-device experience,'' said Saxena.

Powered by TVS Motor designed 5.1 kWh battery pack and 1.5 kW fast-charging, the iQube ST comes with 7'' TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications, including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates.

The iQube S comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge.

TVS iQube base version comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a practical 100 km on-road range per charge, as per the company.

The company said its SMARTXONNECTTM platform has been enhanced with improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft and geofencing features.

Options of plug-and-play, carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of three hours and 4.5 hours are also available with iQube ST and iQube S versions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)