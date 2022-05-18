Left Menu

UK reveals rainbow 50p coin to mark 50th anniversary of Pride

Britain's Royal Mint unveiled a special new commemorative rainbow-coloured 50 pence coin on Wednesday as a tribute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pride UK movement. Pride in London feels very proud today." The coin honours the anniversary of the first official Pride UK event in 1972 and is the first to be dedicated to Britain’s LGBTQ+ community.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:06 IST
UK reveals rainbow 50p coin to mark 50th anniversary of Pride
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Royal Mint unveiled a special new commemorative rainbow-coloured 50 pence coin on Wednesday as a tribute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Pride UK movement. The coin, designed by east London artist and LGBTQ+ activist Dominique Holmes, uses state-of-the-art printing technology to emboss it with the colours of the Pride progress flag.

"It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand - protest, visibility, unity and equality - will be on an actual coin, opposite the queen," Asad Shaykh, Director of Marketing and Communications at Pride in London said. "This queer brown immigrant has come a long way, powered by hope, love and this city. Nowhere in the world had this been possible, except the UK. Pride in London feels very proud today."

The coin honours the anniversary of the first official Pride UK event in 1972 and is the first to be dedicated to Britain’s LGBTQ+ community. The commemorative 50p ($0.62) coin will not enter circulation but will be available to purchase online. ($1 = 0.8061 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022