International centre for Buddhist culture in Lumbini will help showcase Buddha’s message: Naidu

Updated: 18-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:54 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, Nepal, will help showcase the timeless message of Lord Buddha.

In a Facebook post, Naidu said he was very happy to read about the foundation laying of the centre by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini.

''The international centre will help showcase the timeless message of Lord Buddha and how India continues to enrich the grand tradition by internalising the ideals of Lord Buddha and contributing to world peace,'' he said.

Naidu congratulated Modi for taking ''this important initiative that celebrates India's legacy of Buddhism and that provides a promising pathway to global peace and sustainable development''.

The profound teachings of Lord Buddha, Naidu said, are aimed at finding the root cause of our sorrows and liberating humans from suffering. ''His path of ‘Dhamma’ is an eternal source of wisdom and inspiration for the world, guiding human beings on the path of morality, contentment and happiness,'' he said.

