Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai

The technology providers presented various urban farming modelspractices fit for Delhis climatic and space conditions during the conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:23 IST
Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government will soon launch its Urban Farming Policy, inculcating the best practices and solutions from across the globe.

The minister chaired a round table conference to discuss agricultural technologies available for urban farming in Delhi such as hydroponics, greenhouse farming, kitchen garden, farmlets, aeroponics, ravoponics, and aquaculture.

''With a change from farmland and greenery to concrete dwellings, noise, and rising population density, Delhi's metropolitan regions are becoming increasingly crowded. In such a situation, future reforestation drives in Delhi will almost certainly run out of space. The Delhi government is planning an urban farming strategy in light of these likely circumstances,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The goal is to promote and empower everyone in Delhi to be able to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their houses, he said.

Rai said the round table conference brought together companies and technology providers from all around the country, including Flora Consultant, Harwell Agro, Bhumika Organics, EasyGrow, MR Farms, Edible Roots, RS Polymer, and Sow Good. "The technology providers presented various urban farming models/practices fit for Delhi's climatic and space conditions during the conference. All of these companies have also been asked to give full information about their models to the department based on which a new work project for urban farming in Delhi will be developed,'' Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022