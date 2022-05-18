Delhi govt to launch Urban Farming Policy soon: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi government will soon launch its Urban Farming Policy, inculcating the best practices and solutions from across the globe.

The minister chaired a round table conference to discuss agricultural technologies available for urban farming in Delhi such as hydroponics, greenhouse farming, kitchen garden, farmlets, aeroponics, ravoponics, and aquaculture.

''With a change from farmland and greenery to concrete dwellings, noise, and rising population density, Delhi's metropolitan regions are becoming increasingly crowded. In such a situation, future reforestation drives in Delhi will almost certainly run out of space. The Delhi government is planning an urban farming strategy in light of these likely circumstances,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The goal is to promote and empower everyone in Delhi to be able to grow their own fruits, vegetables, and other essentials in their houses, he said.

Rai said the round table conference brought together companies and technology providers from all around the country, including Flora Consultant, Harwell Agro, Bhumika Organics, EasyGrow, MR Farms, Edible Roots, RS Polymer, and Sow Good. "The technology providers presented various urban farming models/practices fit for Delhi's climatic and space conditions during the conference. All of these companies have also been asked to give full information about their models to the department based on which a new work project for urban farming in Delhi will be developed,'' Rai said.

