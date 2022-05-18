Left Menu

Acer launches three laptops with 12th Gen Intel core H-series processors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:29 IST
Acer launches three laptops with 12th Gen Intel core H-series processors
  • Country:
  • India

Taiwanese computer maker Acer on Wednesday unveiled three new laptops that will come with 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The company at its global event unveiled Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop at starting price of USD 899.99 apiece, Acer Spin 5 for USD 1,349.99 and Acer Spin 3 for USD 849.99.

The shipment of new laptops will begin from in the July-September quarter, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022