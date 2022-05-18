Left Menu

Google's Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

PTI | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:44 IST
Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company's Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs. The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.” Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

