Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120: What's new?

Microsoft on Wednesday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120 with some general improvements and fixes to the Dev Channel.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted that Insiders in the Dev Channel may get to try out new ideas, longer lead features, and experiences that are intended to help validate concepts and with this Preview Build 25120, some Insiders will see one of these conceptual features.

The first exploration in this area adds a search box displayed on the desktop that enables you to search the web. You can remove this search box, just right-click on the desktop, choose "Show more options," and toggle the "Show search" option.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25120 includes the following fixes (Via):

Fixes

Suggested Actions

Suggested actions should appear for more date and time formats now.

Addressed some issues with certain formats when copying a date and/or time.

Improved overall performance and reliability of the feature.

Settings

Fixed an issue that could crash Settings when opening and looking at the battery usage graph.

Improved performance of displaying Wi-Fi networks after enabling Wi-Fi from the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings.

Task Manager

Addressed an issue leading to some unreadable text in the Performance page when a contrast theme was enabled.

Other

Fixed an issue which could cause Windows Update to stall and roll back updates for WSA users.

Did some work to address a stutter in the progress wheel animation when upgrading to a new build.

Additionally, there are some known issues in this build:

Known issues

General

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

Live captions