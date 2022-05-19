Terumo India Forms Strategic Distribution Partnership with Argon Medical

Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Argon Medical, the market leader in specialty medical products, including guide wires, IVC filters and retrievals, bone and soft tissue biopsy needles and other products in India.

Terumo and Argon have complementary portfolios, enabling Terumo to offer advanced medical solutions, providing support from diagnosis to treatment across the patient-care pathway.

Making the announcement, Shishir Agarwal, MD of Terumo India, said, ''Bridging the industry gap in providing patient-focused solutions for healthcare providers is a priority for Terumo. We are delighted to introduce Argon products in India, which represent the gold standard for Biopsy Devices and complement our portfolio of Vascular Solutions, Access, and Core Products." Commenting on the development, Argon Medical's President and CEO, George Leondis said, "At Argon Medical, we take pride in our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovation, manufacturing, and delivery of best-in-class devices. We are excited to work together with Terumo India in this new long-term partnership, to make our products available in India and improve patient care." Cancer is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in India today. With over 1.4 M cancer patients being diagnosed annually, the need for biopsies has multiplied significantly. Other diseases such as Chronic Kidney Disease, have over 16% prevalence within the Indian population. There is a significant unmet need to provide the latest technologies and tools for procedures such as Biopsies, AV Access, and Deep Vein Thrombosis treatments. Argon's portfolio comprising Biopsy, Thrombectomy and IVC Filters and Retrieval kits is expected to help bridge this gap for the Indian market. About Terumo India Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access of high-quality Cardiac & Vascular and other medical devices to patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan and over 25,000 associates worldwide. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare.' Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives, with an expanding field force & distribution network. The company runs several acclaimed academic programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners, to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

For more information, visit www.terumoindia.com.

About Argon Medical Founded in 1972, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices used in interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Based in Frisco, TX, Argon's brand is recognized worldwide for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.argonmedical.com About Terumo Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to ''Contributing to Society through Healthcare'' for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

