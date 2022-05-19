Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said an engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition is off. Ford said it has a report of one injury.
Ford Motor Company said Thursday it is recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires and told owners to park outside and away from structures until a fix is completed.
The recall covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said an engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition is off. The remedy is still under development. Ford said it has a report of one injury.
