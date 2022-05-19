Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford Motor Company said Thursday it is recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires and told owners to park outside and away from structures until a fix is completed.

The recall covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The No. 2 U.S. automaker said an engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition is off. The remedy is still under development. Ford said it has a report of one injury.

